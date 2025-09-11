Iraq reactivates Hamrin oil well to boost output and energy supply

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The North Oil Company has begun operations to revive Hamrin-38 well using acid stimulation, aiming to return it to production and increase output at the Hamrin field in northern Iraq, company sources said on Thursday.

Engineering and technical teams from the company’s oil and drilling departments, supported by the Saladin oil fields authority, carried out the procedure. The process involves injecting acids such as hydrochloric acid to dissolve carbonate deposits and open flow channels, improving oil and gas movement.

According to the sources, the operation is part of the company’s strategy to expand production capacity and boost state revenue.

Discovered in the 1970s and brought into commercial production in the early 1980s, Hamrin has developed into one of Iraq’s key northern oil fields.

Hamrin is also central to Iraq’s broader expansion plans. On July 15, the Oil Ministry signed a memorandum between the North Oil Company and US-based HKN Energy to invest in and develop the field. The agreement sets out plans to raise Hamrin’s output to 60,000 barrels per day in the coming years, supporting Baghdad’s goal of lifting national crude production to 6 million barrels per day by 2029.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said the deal also envisions capturing 45–50 million standard cubic feet of associated gas daily for use in power generation, reducing flaring, and strengthening Iraq’s energy security.

Hamrin produces medium to light crude with an API gravity of 28–36 and moderate sulfur content, a grade well-suited to Iraq’s refineries. This balance makes it neither too heavy to require complex processing nor too light to reduce yields of heavier refined products.

The field, located in Saladin province, was damaged and shut down in 2014 when the ISIS group overran the area, destroying wells, equipment, and pipelines. Development work resumed in 2023 under the supervision of the Oil Ministry and the Saladin Oil Fields Directorate.

Oil expert Ali Abdullah described the Hamrin-38 operation as “a pivotal technical step” targeting carbonate reservoirs rich in hydrocarbons. He said success would gradually raise output, lower reliance on imported fuel, and increase revenues.

Abdullah added that Hamrin’s crude quality ranks between Iraq’s leading grades. Kirkuk crude, at 33–36 API with under 2% sulfur, is among the country’s best for refining and export, while Basra heavy, at 23–26 API and up to 4% sulfur, requires more treatment. Hamrin combines the refining advantages of Kirkuk with reserves comparable to the south, he said, making it a strategic asset for Iraq’s energy balance.