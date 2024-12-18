Iraq ranks 4th in Turkish real estate purchases in November

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Statistical Institute announced, on Wednesday, that Iraqis ranked 4th among the top foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye during November.

In mid-November, the authority reported that Iraqis dropped to 5th place among the top foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye during October, after previously ranking third in September.

In its latest report, the authority revealed that house sales in Turkiye surged by 63.6% in November compared to the same month last year, reaching 153,014 units.

The provinces with the highest number of house sales were Istanbul with 26,320 units, Ankara with 14,916 units, and Izmir with 8,583 units. The provinces with the lowest number of sales were Bayburt with 89 units, Tunceli with 99 units, and Hakkari with 121 units.

Russians led foreign buyers in November, purchasing 421 homes, followed by Iranians with 200 homes and Ukrainians with 160. Iraqis ranked 4th with 147 homes purchased, while Germans rounded out the top five with 115. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Kingdom completed the top 10.

Since 2015, Iraqis have consistently led the global list of foreign buyers of homes in Turkiye. However, their ranking dropped to second place behind Iranians at the beginning of 2021 and then to third place starting in April 2022, due to the increasing dominance of Russian buyers in the Turkish real estate market.