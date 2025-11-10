Iraq raises its gold reserves, ranking fourth among Arab countries

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Nearly 1,500 tons of gold are held by Iraq and nine other Arab countries, the World Gold Council reported on Monday.

In its latest November report, the Council said Iraq boosted its gold reserves to 171.9 tons in August, up from 162.7 tons in July, keeping its position as the world’s 29th-largest holder among 100 listed countries.

The data showed that the five leading Arab nations — Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya — together hold 1,101 tons of gold, while Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan collectively account for 397 tons.