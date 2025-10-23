Iraq plans sharp increase in Kirkuk oil exports via Ceyhan next month

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq plans to load 250,000 barrels per day of Kirkuk crude from Turkiye’s Ceyhan port in November, marking an 86 percent increase from October, according to a loading program reviewed by Reuters.

The program indicates that November’s total shipments will be divided into 12 cargoes, compared with about 135,000 barrels per day spread across six shipments in October.

Flows of Kirkuk oil to the Ceyhan terminal resumed in late September after a suspension lasting two and a half years, with the first exports beginning earlier this month.