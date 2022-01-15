Iraq' oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's export oil to the United States increased to 317 thousand bpd in the last week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.153 bpd in the first week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.340 million bpd), Mexico (584 thousand bpd), and Iraq (317 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia is 294 thousand bpd, Columbia is 241 thousand bpd, Brazil 195 thousand bpd, and Ecuador 58 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.