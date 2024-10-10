Iraq offers Saudi Arabia agricultural investment opportunities

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Abbas Jabr al-Maliki presented the Saudi side with investment opportunities in the agricultural sector during a meeting on Thursday.

The discussions took place as part of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordinating Council meetings, aimed at exploring avenues for cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture.

The statement highlighted discussions on topics of mutual interest, including the activation of a memorandum of understanding to advance the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, al-Maliki invited the Saudi delegation to attend the upcoming Investment Forum in Baghdad, scheduled for November, and expressed hopes to expand cooperation in agriculture, environment, and water management.

The minister also outlined various investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, which could be pursued through partnerships under Iraq’s new partnership law. These opportunities will be showcased at the Baghdad forum.

Additionally, both sides discussed cooperation on water desalination projects, an area in which Saudi Arabia has extensive experience, as well as other proposals aimed at benefiting both nations, particularly in agriculture.

The Saudi delegation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening joint cooperation, especially in agricultural investment.