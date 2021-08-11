Iraq is looking forward to making economic partnerships with Pakistan, the statement says

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein confirmed, on Wednesday, that Iraq is “looking forward to making economic partnerships with many countries, including Pakistan.

the Ministry's media office said in a statement that the Foreign Minister discussed with the Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi in the capital, Islamabad, ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in different aspects of common interest including the security and economic aspects.

Hussein said, according to the statement, that Iraq is looking forward to making economic partnerships with other countries of the world to “rebuild and rehabilitate its infrastructure.”

He stressed that Iraq is about to complete all the requirements for “holding free and fair parliamentary elections that restore the people’s confidence in the political system,” noting that the Iraqi government is “working to reduce regional tensions and urging all parties to renounce violence to achieve the stability that serves the peoples of the region.”

For his part, the Pakistani President expressed his country's support for the Iraqi government in “its war against terrorism and extremism, and its endeavors to fight corruption and build the state,” noting that “Iraq can restore its economic and political effectiveness.”

The Pakistani President wished the upcoming summit of Iraq's neighboring countries success in achieving the interests of Iraq and the region.