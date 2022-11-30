Iraq imports 1.5 billion cubic feets in gas imports from Iran

Shafaq News/ The Iranian oil minister said Wednesday that Iraq has so far paid off all arrears for gas imports from Iran, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Making the remarks in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Javad Owji said that Iraq has cleared its gas import debts to Iran. Last (Iranian calendar) year (which ended on March 20, 2022), Iran received 1 billion euros from Iraq and this year, Iran received 1.6 billion euros, he added.

Owji said Iran's gas exports to Iraq since the beginning of this year have increased by 1.5 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year.

He also noted that Iran has managed to recover almost all arrears pertaining to oil and gas exports to different countries in recent years.

The incumbent Iranian administration has signed contracts for oil exports as well as the construction of overseas refineries with many countries, including the Latin American states, through pursuing "robust" energy diplomacy, stressed Owji.

Iraq has secured special waivers from the U.S. sanctions on Iran to be able to import natural gas and electricity from its eastern neighbor. However, the sanctions, which also target Iran's banking relations with the rest of the world, have made it difficult for Baghdad to pay for its energy imports from the country.

A spokesperson to Iraq's electricity ministry, Ahmed Musa, said that Iraq relies on Iranian gas to supply the national power grid with 7,500 Megawatts.

"The gas issue was a top priority on Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani's agenda during his visit to Iran," Musa said.