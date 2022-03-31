Iraq imported +1bn dinars worth of goods from Iran through Barwizkhan in one year

Shafaq News / Barwizkhan border crossing between Iran and Iraq revealed that the trade exchange between the two countries reached more than one billion Iraqi Dinars in one year.

The border crossing's administration said that during the period extending from March 21, 2021, to March 21, 2022, Iraq and the Kurdistan region imported 1,22,622,000 dinars worth of goods from Iran.

The statement noted that most imports were vegetables and fruits.

