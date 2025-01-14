Iraq faces economic collapse without reforms: Former Minister warns

Shafaq News/ Iraq could face severe economic challenges, including the inability to pay public sector salaries within two years, if critical reforms are not implemented, former Electricity Minister Luay Al-Khatib warned on Tuesday.

Describing Iraq’s governance as a system of “fiefdoms,” he emphasized the need for structural reforms to avoid what he called “inevitable collapse.”

In a statement on X, Al-Khatib highlighted the nation’s precarious economic situation, noting that “the deficit in federal budgets has reached 40%.”

He warned that if Iraq continues to draw on cash reserves amid fluctuating or falling oil prices, the value of the local currency could collapse. “In this scenario, the state will struggle to pay public sector salaries within two years,” he said.

Al-Khatib criticized the current governance model, stating, “Since the fall of the dictatorship in 2003, Iraq has been run by fiefdoms prioritizing private and sectarian interests.”

“This has transformed the private sector into a façade for political profiteering, deterring real investments and foreign currency inflow,” he added, attributing Iraq’s ongoing challenges to widespread “corruption” and the absence of social justice and economic sustainability.

Turning to the electricity sector, Al-Khatib dismissed claims of external interference, describing the issue as “entirely domestic and political.” He argued that political interests have obstructed efforts to reform and privatize the sector, leading to inefficiencies and corruption.

“The cost of government subsidies for electricity and oil exceeds $30 billion annually, with $20 billion allocated to electricity alone,” he revealed, describing this financial drain as unsustainable.

He called for “comprehensive reforms,” including restructuring the sector, revising tariffs, automating billing systems, removing illegal connections, and eliminating exemptions.

“These steps are critical to making the sector viable for privatization and attracting global-standard investments,” Al-Khatib said.

The former minister estimated that fully rebuilding Iraq would require over $1.5 trillion, a figure that far exceeds the nation’s oil revenues. “Attracting foreign investment and hard currency is the only viable solution,” he explained, urging the creation of a “secure and competitive investment environment free from political interference and armed groups.”

He emphasized the importance of offering incentives to investors that are competitive with those in other regional and global markets.

Al-Khatib concluded by calling for a decade-long commitment to economic reform in line with Iraq’s Constitution. “This process requires uninterrupted, cumulative efforts beyond the authority of a single ministry,” he said, noting that “It demands full Cabinet involvement, political backing, and a nationwide media campaign to educate the public with clear and transparent messaging.”