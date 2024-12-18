Iraq exits top 20 US Treasury securities holders, Saudi Arabia leads Arab countries

Shafaq News/Iraq is no longer among the top foreign holders of US Treasury securities, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

According to the Treasury's September report, Iraq, which ranked among the leading holders with $32.6 billion in 2023, is no longer among the top 20 countries holding US Treasury securities.

In recent years, several Arab and foreign countries, including Iraq, held significant amounts of US Treasury securities, which are issued by the US government and considered a safe investment; however, Iraq's holdings have gradually declined.

The report indicated that Japan led the list of major holders with $1.123 trillion, followed by China with $772 billion, the UK with $764 billion, the Cayman Islands with $420 billion, Luxembourg with $417 billion, and Canada with $370 billion.

Saudi Arabia was the only Arab country to remain in the top 20, holding $143.9 billion in Treasury securities.