Iraq drops out of the US Treasury bonds' top holders

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that total foreign holdings of US Treasury securities have exceeded $9.05 trillion in 2025.

Japan remains the largest foreign holder with $1.13 trillion, followed by the UK ($779B), China ($765B), the Cayman Islands ($455B), and Canada ($426B).

Among Arab countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE featured in the top 20 holders, with $131B and $111B, respectively.

Iraq, which was among the top 20 in 2023 with $32.6B in US bonds, did not appear in the latest 2025 rankings.