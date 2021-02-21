Iraq among top five importers of Turkish Cologne

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked third in the top five importers of the Turkish traditional Cologne list, with the Turkish exports tripling in 2020 thanks to signature hand disinfection characteristic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey exported 6.9 million tons of cologne last year, up from 2.4 million in 2019, according to Istanbul Chemical Products Exporters' Association (IKMIB).

The country reaped $28.3 million through cologne exports in 2020, more than three times the $9.1 million it earned in 2019, according to IKMIB data.

Germany, the Netherlands, Iraq, US, and UK were the top recipient of Turkish traditional cologne exports, with a 60% total share last year.

Turkish cologne exports to Germany skyrocketed 492%, amounting to $7.8 million in 2020 while leaping 491% to the Netherlands, 291% to Iraq, 246% to the UK, and 146% to the US.