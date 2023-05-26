Iraq-KSA coordination council: key energy projects discussed

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil unveiled on Friday the important topics and projects discussed by the Energy and Petrochemical Industries Committee during the fifth session of the Iraq-Saudi Coordination Council held in Jeddah.

In a statement today, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdulghani, highlighted the agreements reached with the Saudi side, including the establishment of a database for geological survey information and mining data. Additionally, discussions focused on the participation and investment of Saudi companies in the development of the Akkas Gas Field in al-Anbar and the Nebras Al-Sharq Petrochemical Project.

Regarding cooperation in the electricity sector and cross-border interconnection, Abdulghani emphasized the progress made in joint efforts to implement the Saudi-Iraqi electricity interconnection project.

Furthermore, the possibility of establishing a solar power generation station and collaboration in building specialized industrial cities were also discussed.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil expressed Iraq's welcoming of the participation of specialized Saudi companies in the development of oil fields, oil sites, and gas investments within the recently launched Fifth Licensing Round (+5) earlier this month, as well as the upcoming Sixth Licensing Round.

The discussions held during the Iraq-Saudi Coordination Council signify the commitment of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreements reached pave the way for mutual benefits and the advancement of joint projects, contributing to the development and growth of the energy industries in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.