Iraq India’s 2nd-largest oil supplier in December

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq shipped about 870,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India in December, ranking second among the country’s oil suppliers, according to newly released trade data on Monday.

The data showed that tighter US and European sanctions slowed Russian oil flows to India, with imports from Russia falling about 22% to 1.38 million bpd in December compared with the previous month. Despite the decline, Russia remained India’s top crude supplier in December and over the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Saudi Arabia came third at 650,000 bpd, while the United Arab Emirates ranked fourth with 450,000 bpd.

The figures also indicated that OPEC’s share of India’s crude imports rose to 50% in 2025, up from 49% a year earlier, while Russia’s share slipped to 33.3% from 36% in 2024.