Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi meets the head of French oil giant TOTAL

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-26T20:40:07+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq’ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed, on Tuesday, with the head of French oil giant TOTAL, Patrick Pouyanne, the energy sector in Iraq.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand TOTAL’s investments in Iraq particularly in oil and gas of the energy sector, “A statement by Al-Kadhimi's office said.

Al-Kadhimi said that "the government is moving forward in preparing a safe environment for international investment companies, especially the French," noting that "this approach is an essential part of Iraq's policy."

For his part, Pouyanne expressed TOTAL’s desire for further cooperation with Iraq, especially after the improvement made by the current government which secure investment in Iraq."

