Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-05T09:23:47+0000
Iraq' Al-Kadhimi inaugurates the largest gasholder in Basra

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, participated this morning, Thursday in the ceremony of a new gasholder in Basra Gas Company, which is so far the largest in the gas industry.

Al-Kadhimi said, "The project will bring a big change and long-term economic development in Iraq and Basra Governorate."

The partnership with international companies advances the Iraqi economy and provide job opportunities for young people." He added.

Iraqi Prime Minister arrived Thursday morning in Basra Governorate to meet local and security officials, tribal sheikhs, and demonstrators and activists to follow up on the conditions in the governorate in different fields.”

This visit is the third to Basra since the PM took office last May.


