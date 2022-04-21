Report

Iran intends to help Iraq "nationalize the oil industry"

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-21T18:26:24+0000
Shafaq News/ A senior officer in the Iranian Ministry of Oil expressed his country's readiness to help Iraq develop the "technical experience" required to "nationalize the oil industry".

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, quoted Taher Saeedi as saying, "per our recent agreement, 400 to 500 Iraqi students will be admitted to faculties relevant to oil studies."

The member of the Iraqi-Iranian committee said that channeling the knowledge and technical expertise is a priority for this committee.

"Oil production and extraction have become exclusive to the foreign companies, especially the US, French, Chinese, and Italian," he said, "Iran has not engaged in the Iraqi oil industry so far."

"Iran enjoys a high level of knowledge in drilling wells and producing oil. We will try to transfer this knowledge to the Iraqi side," he added.

