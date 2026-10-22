Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran and Iraq are working to ease trade restrictions and upgrade the Somar border crossing, with officials discussing infrastructure improvements, streamlined customs procedures and preparations for an expected 100,000 visitors next year, Iranian state news agency IRNA said on Thursday.

The talks focused on the crossing linking Somar in Iran’s Kermanshah province with Mandali in Iraq’s Diyala province. Both sides examined ways to address transportation problems, accelerate infrastructure projects, activate a dedicated passport control gate for pilgrims and coordinate technical work to finalize the crossing’s master plan.

Heshmat Rezaei, governor of Gilan-e Gharb in western Iran, called for closer coordination between Iranian and Iraqi technical teams on border maps, entry and exit gates, and infrastructure development. He said better coordination would help expand trade, facilitate truck movements and unlock the crossing’s economic potential.

With 100,000 visitors expected to pass through Somar next year, Rezaei pointed to the historical and cultural ties between communities along the Iran-Iraq border, adding that easier travel could strengthen local connections, support tourism and boost economic activity.

Younes Amiri, an adviser to the governor of Kermanshah province on Iraqi affairs, praised the work of border guards, customs officials, road authorities and other agencies, urging continued cooperation to resolve outstanding issues.

According to Iraq’s Ministry of Interior, the two countries are connected by nine major recognized border crossings. On September 12, Iraqi authorities temporarily shut Al-Sheeb, Shalamcheh and Mandali crossings to review security and administrative procedures.

Earlier this week, Iraq closed Al-Sheeb again until further notice. No further details were provided about the decision, prompting Tehran to criticize Baghdad for acting without prior notice and argue that the move violated notification requirements under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.