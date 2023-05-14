ISX Witnesses Impressive Trading Volume as Non-Iraqi Investors Display Keen Interest

Shafaq News/ Data by the Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) demonstrated a remarkable trading volume of over 11 billion dinars last week, as 52 out of 103 listed companies garnered active trading.

Out of the total number of listed firms, 48 remained inactive due to mismatching buy-sell orders, while two companies saw their trading suspended for failing to disclose the required documents.

The total numbers of shares traded stood at 27,036,974,000 in five sessions. With 2,529 transactions executed during the period under review, the trading value yielded 11,590,980,000 dinars, representing a 9% decrease compared to the week before despite a 388% growth in the number of shares traded.

The ISX60 index, a reflection of the market's health, closed at 670.79 points, registering a 1.38% decrease from its previous close.

Non-Iraqi investors exhibited a strong interest in the market, acquiring 68 million shares with a total value of 139 million dinars through 52 transactions. In comparison, they divested 3 million shares amounting to 15 million dinars through 13 transactions, indicating a net positive influence on the Iraqi market.

The Iraqi Stock Exchange is the primary stock exchange in Iraq, located in Baghdad. It was established on June 24, 2004, as a self-regulated organization by the Iraqi Securities Commission to provide a platform for trading securities and facilitating capital market development in the country.

Before the ISX, Iraq had the Baghdad Stock Exchange (BSE), which was established in 1992 but ceased operations in 2003 due to the Iraq War. The ISX was created as part of the rebuilding efforts to support economic growth and encourage investment in the post-war era.

The ISX is home to more than 100 listed companies, representing various sectors such as banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels, and services. The exchange operates with an electronic trading system, and the trading sessions are held five days a week, from Sunday to Thursday.

The ISX60 index is a key market indicator that tracks the performance of the top 60 companies listed on the exchange. The index provides insights into the overall health of the Iraqi stock market and serves as a benchmark for investors and analysts.