Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

IEA: oil producers may struggle again amid second wave of Covid-19

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-14T11:03:17+0000
IEA: oil producers may struggle again amid second wave of Covid-19

Shafaq News/ Global oil stocks which rose during the height of the pandemic are being steadily reduced, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but a second wave is slowing demand and will complicate efforts by producers to balance the market.

The agency expects that global energy demand will decline 5% in 2020 and increase the in 2023, after recovering from the infection or finding a vaccine.

The IEA kept its crude oil demand forecast for 2020 and 2021 largely unchanged at 91.7 million barrels per day and 97.2 million barrels per day respectively.

OPEC+ producers - OPEC members and others including Russia - plan to boost supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January and the IEA predicts a ceasefire in Libya will raise output there to 700,000 bpd in December from 300,000 bpd currently.


related

Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank says

Date: 2020-10-07 18:42:29
Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank says

KfW bank provides funding for new hospitals in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-29 07:54:52
KfW bank provides funding for new hospitals in Iraq

WTO Tracks the TRADE in MEDICAL GOODS in the context of TACKLING COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-08 12:02:28
WTO Tracks the TRADE in MEDICAL GOODS in the context of TACKLING COVID-19

The Finance committee: The salaries will be delayed for "a few days only"

Date: 2020-08-16 10:47:29
The Finance committee: The salaries will be delayed for "a few days only"

Duhok allocates its largest hospital to treat Covid-19 patients

Date: 2020-08-17 12:48:37
Duhok allocates its largest hospital to treat Covid-19 patients

COVID-19 pushed CEOs towards online expansion and offices downsizing

Date: 2020-08-25 10:14:53
COVID-19 pushed CEOs towards online expansion and offices downsizing

COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 573 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-13 11:26:46
COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 573 new cases in Kurdistan today

Crude price worsens on Covid-19 concerns

Date: 2020-09-22 06:09:03
Crude price worsens on Covid-19 concerns