Gold stabilizes as markets await Middle East developments

Shafaq News

Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs ‌of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stayed cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was steady at $4,503.29 per ounce as of 0300 GMT. U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500.

Iran said it is reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the war, but added it has no intentions of holding talks ⁠to end the widening conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The U.S. had sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran earlier this week, reportedly via Pakistan.

"In the next 24 to 48 hours (gold prices) will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"The really big moves will happen probably at the start of next week when it becomes clearer whether the U.S. launches a ground invasion in Iran over the weekend..."

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran harder if Tehran failed to accept that ‌the ⁠country has been "defeated militarily", White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Pressuring bullion, crude oil climbed above $100 a barrel as investors re-examined prospects for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has attacked nations that host U.S. bases and effectively closed the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, which handles a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Higher crude prices tend to fuel inflation by pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. Although rising inflation typically boosts gold's appeal ⁠as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding asset.

Markets are no longer pricing in any easing from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch ⁠Tool. Before the conflict began, market expectations pointed to at least two rate cuts this year. FEDWATCH

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News staff.