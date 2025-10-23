Gold prices steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad, while increasing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 816,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 812,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 786,000 IQD, with a buying price of 782,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 815,000 and 825,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 785,000 and 795,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 890,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 850,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 728,000 IQD.