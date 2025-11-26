Gold prices rise in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices surged on Wednesday in the wholesale and retail markets of Baghdad and remained steady in Erbil, according to a survey conducted by Shafaq News.

Prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded 835,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams) for 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin, with a buying price of 831,000 IQD. Iraqi-made 21-carat gold traded at 805,000 IQD for selling and 801,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry stores across the capital, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 835,000 and 845,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold was offered between 805,000 and 815,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 880,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat stood at 840,000 IQD and 18-carat at 720,000 IQD.