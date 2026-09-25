Shafaq News

Gold prices eased on Friday and were set to ‌post a weekly loss, pressured by a stronger dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated to contain inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,270.83 per ounce by 0425 ​GMT, but was down over 2% so far this week. US gold ​futures edged 0.2% higher to $4,305.10.

The dollar was headed for a weekly gain, ⁠making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, while US Treasury ​yields extended gains.

"Focus will definitely continue to be on the interest rate situation. When ​we start to see markets pricing in a much more hawkish Fed, it strengthens the dollar and is negative for gold," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Expectations of higher-for-longer US ​interest rates firmed after two Fed policymakers said additional hikes may be needed to curb ​unacceptably high inflation, following last week's quarter-point increase in the benchmark rate.

"Returning inflation to 2% is ‌a ⁠top priority, and I will support the policy path that gets us there while carefully weighing risks to the labour market along the way," Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said. New York Fed President John Williams also suggested tighter monetary policy is ​coming.

Markets are currently pricing ​in a nearly ⁠69% probability of a US rate hike in October, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Although gold is traditionally seen as a hedge ​against inflation, higher rates can curb its demand by increasing ​the appeal ⁠of yield-bearing assets.

"I remain very positive on gold for the rest of the year. Ongoing geopolitical friction and mounting sovereign debt are driving constant demand for safe-haven assets," said ⁠Joshua Rotbart, ​founder of J. Rotbart & Co.

Spot silver slipped 0.5% ​to $63.59 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1% to $1,746.36 and palladium fell 1.9% to $1,249.71. All three metals were poised for ​weekly losses.

(REUTERS)

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