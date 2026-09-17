Shafaq News

Gold prices rose on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its signal that further policy tightening may follow, while an earlier rally in oil prices lost momentum.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $4,295.26 per ounce, as of 0443 GMT, after hitting a near six-week low on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 1.2% to $4,333.90.

Oil prices eased, extending losses on reports of Saudi Arabia offering extra crude cargoes through ⁠Oman.

"Oil prices remain a key factor to watch. If oil prices continue to decline, that could support gold prices moving higher, at least from a medium-term perspective. Until that materializes, I expect gold to remain range-bound," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The current uptick in gold is also largely driven by technical factors, with the Fed's hawkish message already largely priced into the market, he added.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates reduce its appeal by boosting the attractiveness of interest-bearing assets.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday and flagged more hikes ⁠in the coming months, with new U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration's inability so far to control inflation that policymakers worry could worsen.

Updated quarterly economic projections showed 16 of 18 policymakers anticipate at least one more quarter-percentage-point hike by the end of ⁠this year, with only two of them seeing rates remaining stable from here.

The Bank of England looks set to keep rates on hold on Thursday but investors are watching for any hint that higher energy prices ⁠could force it to follow the Fed's example.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped an end to the war against Iran was near, as the conflict, in ⁠its seventh month, escalated with Saudi aircraft pounding Yemen and Houthi fighters launching drones and missiles at Saudi cities.

Spot silver rose 1.2% at $63.73, platinum firmed 1.7% to $1,783.56 and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,296.70.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.