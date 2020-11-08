Four new electric substations to be inaugurated in three Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News / The Director of Operations at General Electric Company for Power Network Solutions in Iraq and the Gulf, Muhammad Bnoudi, announced on Sunday that four electrical substations in three governorates will be introduced in the upcoming weeks.

Bnoudi, "There were two stations in Baghdad, and one in each of Basra and Karbala”, indicating that the company’s teams are working with the support of the Ministry of Electricity to apply the necessary safety standards against COVID-19."

The Director of Operations at General Electric added, "These four stations will contribute to the distribution of electricity from the producing stations to cities and will work to break bottlenecks and increase the stability of the network, which will positively affect the increase in the hours of supply of electric power."

Bnoudi indicated that the teams are continuing to work on five other substations, two in Mosul and one in each of Karbala, Saladin and Al-Anbar, as they will be brought into operation during the next year to be ready to distribute power during the hot summer months in Iraq."



