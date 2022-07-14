Four countries, including Iraq, take half of Amman's industrial exports

Shafaq News/ US, India, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq take more than 50% of Amman's industrial exports, the Jordanian capital's chamber of trade said in a report on Thursday.

The report said that the chamber's exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to 3.577 billion dinars.

"In the same period last year, the exports amounted to 2.227 billion dinars," the report said.

The report said that the trade chamber of Amman contributes to 93% of the net national exports and yields five billion dinars annually.

"India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq took more than half of the industry chamber in the first half of 2022, at a value of 1.911 billion dinars."

Revenues from Amman's industrial exports to Iraq grew to 291 million dinars in the first half of 2022, 13% above the exports of 2021's first half (257 million dinars), the report said.