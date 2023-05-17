Forging Unity: Navigating Political Rapprochement and the Power of Timely Elections in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The current political situation in the Kurdistan Region has led Kurdish observers to emphasize the need for a new strategic agreement to address internal disputes and protect the Region's constitutional entity.

They propose a two-phase approach, starting with reconciliation between the main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), followed by a broader strategic agreement involving other key political factions.

Political affairs observer Shukr Ahmed highlights the importance of a strategic framework for party cooperation to advance the Region's current stage. Given the Region's reliance on the oil export agreement with Baghdad, uniting factions and establishing political stability is crucial for focusing on economic and social development.

Activist Hawri Karzan also emphasizes the significance of party reconciliation for stability, suggesting that an international-facilitated political agreement would be the most suitable approach. This agreement would involve the joint implementation of significant goals in multiple stages, potentially leading to a long-term political treaty.

Recently, the KDP and PUK met after a three-month hiatus, where they agreed to open a new chapter in their relationship. The joint statement after the meeting emphasized the importance of dialogue to address differences and ensure timely parliamentary elections.

The United States, the European Union, and representatives of many countries in the Kurdistan Region have called for holding parliamentary elections as scheduled and urged the parties to overcome their differences, praising the Kurdish parties for positively receiving Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's invitation for dialogue.

Hemin Hawrami, a member of the KDP political bureau, highlights the significance of Barzani's initiative and the party's willingness to engage in discussions. Pola Talabani, a member of the PUK Political Bureau, confirms that important issues related to elections and relations with Baghdad were discussed during the meetings.

The Political Bureaus of both parties will continue their discussions in the coming period to find common ground and address any differing opinions.