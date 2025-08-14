Foreign currencies rise in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, foreign currency rates in Kurdistan Region’s al-Sulaymaniyah inched higher amid continued market volatility.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the US dollar was trading at 140,550 Iraqi dinars per $100, the euro at 161,500 dinars per €100, and the British pound at 185,000 dinars per £100.

The equivalent of $100 was also recorded at 8,650,000 Iranian tomans, 3,950 Turkish liras, and 1 million Syrian pounds.

This modest increase comes as traders await government and banking measures to curb currency swings and stabilize Iraq’s financial market, which has faced sharp fluctuations in recent months due to Central Bank restrictions on foreign transfers, regional economic pressures, and shifts in local supply and demand.