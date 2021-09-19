For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize crude imports, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 56,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, amid a drop in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 4.88 million bpd this week, down by 105 thousand bpd compared to last week's 4.985 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 50 thousand bpd, 56 thousand bpd below the week before (106 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.2 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 538 and 369 thousand bpd, respectively. Russia is fourth with 256 thousand bpd. Brasil and Ecuador supplied the U.S. with 211 and 176 thousand bpd, respectively, while Nigeria exported 82 thousand bpd to the US.