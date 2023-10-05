Financial companies protest outside CBI, demand sanctions relief

Shafaq News / Dozens of currency exchange business owners gathered in front of the Iraqi Central Bank in the heart of Baghdad this Thursday morning, staging a protest urging the lifting of sanctions imposed on them due to financial transactions that violated the law.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News agency, around 80 individuals representing these currency exchange businesses congregated on Rashid Street, directly outside the Central Bank building. They demanded the bank's management to revoke the administrative and financial sanctions imposed on them.