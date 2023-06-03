Explosion Reports at Karbala Refinery Dismissed by Manager

Shafaq News/ Karbala refinery's director, Mohammed Fazaa', on Saturday dismissed reports circulating on some media of an alleged explosion within the refinery premises.

Fazaa', in an official press release, assured that no such incident took place.

The refinery manager explained, "what happened is that a safety valve, or pressure release valve, was activated, expelling air into the atmosphere to alleviate pressure inside the tower."

Fazaa' added that this incident is standard procedure in all refineries.

"The valve functions when pressure escalates inside the vessel, specifically in the nitrogen plant, thereby mitigating any excessive pressure," he continued.

"This is a commonplace mechanism in the operation of pressure vessels."

The oil industry official also highlighted that the valve's opening was directed towards a nearby vessel, damaging a portion of the thermal insulator. However, he reassured, "It was repaired on the same day, and the unit's operation was not disrupted."