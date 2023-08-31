Energy minister emphasizes Investments in Oil sector

Shafaq News / Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdulghani, emphasized the need to oversee gas investment projects and develop exploration areas for license rounds. He also highlighted the importance of obtaining international quality certificates for ministry formations to enhance performance.

In a statement from the ministry's media office, Abdulghani pointed out during his leadership of the 8th session of the Advisory Committee the importance of executing gas investment projects and expediting the addition of new quantities to domestic production. He stressed the necessity to boost foreign investments in development projects for sites and exploration areas related to license rounds.

He also highlighted the importance of the Basra Oil Company's implementation of projects for oil export pipelines at the southern port, and tasked the Oil Pipelines Company and relevant entities to reassess and rehabilitate pipeline systems throughout Iraq.

Abdulghani instructed oil formations to mobilize efforts and resources to provide services for visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. This includes fuel supply, transportation for pilgrims, provision of potable water and ice, as well as rest areas. Other services were also mentioned.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to support the families of martyrs, wounded individuals, and humanitarian cases.

He also underscored the significance of the oil formations obtaining international quality certificates (ISO) to achieve goals of technical and managerial performance improvement.