Dollar rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the U.S. dollar increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar prices rose at the opening of al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 164,750 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This marks an increase from the previous day's rate of 163,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, selling prices rose, reaching 165,750 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 163,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase in exchange rates. The selling price was 164,800 dinars per dollar, and the buying price was 164,700 dinars for 100 dollars.