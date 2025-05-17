Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, fall in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 142,400 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 143,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 141,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,100.