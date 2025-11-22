Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, edge higher in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar stabilized against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while edging higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, matching the rates from the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,250 IQD and 140,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,700.