Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar decreased in Baghdad and Kurdistan on December 9.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 126400 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 126400 dinars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also decreased in Baghdad's local markets' exchange shops, where the selling price reached 127,000 Iraqi dinars. In comparison, the purchase prices reached 126,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's ​​prices also registered a decline, as the selling price reached 126,300, while the purchase price reached 126,000, for every 100 dollars.