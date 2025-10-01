Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, 300 dinars below the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,850.