Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, 400 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,800.