Dollar gives up some of previous day's gains, Ukraine still in focus

Date: 2022-02-25T08:29:45+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar retreated against most currencies, including the euro, on Friday, as markets walked back some of the tumultuous moves from the previous day when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent investors scrambling.

Russia's rouble also recovered some ground, trading at around 84.4 per dollar on Friday, having hit a record low of 89.986 per dollar the day before as Russia unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The United States, the European Union and some other countries responded with a wave of sanctions impeding Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.

Fighting continued on Friday as Russian troops advanced towards Kyiv, though markets were calmer than 24 hours previously, with stock markets rising in Asia, following gains on Wall Street overnight.

The euro was last at $1.1218, up 0.24%, having touched as low as $1.1106 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020.

Other currencies also recovered their previous day's losses and the dollar index was at 96.854, 0.2% lower. The scale of earlier moves means it still up 0.8% on the week, however.

Source: Reuters

