Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-08T07:55:01+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 127,100 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 126,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  127,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 126,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,900 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 125,700 dinars for $ 100

