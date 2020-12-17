Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report

Date: 2020-12-17T09:19:52+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday  (December 17, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 129,900 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 129,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  130,500 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 129,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  129,600 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 129,000 dinars for $ 100

