Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-01T10:58:08+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today Monday (March 1, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,200 dinars, for $ 100.

• Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,250 dinars, for $ 100.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,750 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 144,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,100 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 144,800 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-01 08:00:01
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-30 07:55:30
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq today

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 07:53:36
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-09 07:53:32
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus cheer

Date: 2021-03-01 09:24:40
Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus cheer

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-09 07:52:07
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 09:03:34
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-14 08:18:04
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges