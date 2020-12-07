Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (December 7, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 125,850 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 125,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 126,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 125,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 125,900 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 125,700 dinars for $ 100