Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-21T08:31:26+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, December 21, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,250 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 147,950 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,800 dinars per $100.

