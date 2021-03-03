Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Wednesday (March 3, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,450 dinars, for $ 100.
• Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,450 dinars, for $ 100.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 145,200 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100