Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-02T08:53:32+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, December 02, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,875 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,875 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,100 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,900 dinars per $100.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-24 07:53:54
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-24 07:57:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Gold rises against faltering dollar ahead of U.S. Senate Stimulus vote

Date: 2020-12-29 09:00:24
Gold rises against faltering dollar ahead of U.S. Senate Stimulus vote

Dollar finds footing on U.S. economy as euro falters

Date: 2021-03-29 07:02:53
Dollar finds footing on U.S. economy as euro falters

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-02 07:57:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 08:21:10
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-31 08:53:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Date: 2020-11-18 07:50:09
US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil