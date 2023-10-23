Dollar exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the exchange rates of the US dollar surged with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, with the rate reaching $160,300 against $100.

In local markets in Baghdad, the selling prices climbed to 161,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing rate was 159,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price was quoted at 106,200 dinars per US dollar, with the purchase rate at 160,100 dinars for each 100 dollars.