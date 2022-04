Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates inched up in the Iraqi market today, Monday (April 04, 2022).

The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,300 dinars for $100.

The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 147,750 dinars for $ 100 while the Purchase price stands at 146,750 dinars for $100.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, the selling and purchase prices are 147,350 and 147,200 respectively.